Known for his love, warmth and sense of humor

WAKEFIELD — Walter G. Creedon of Wakefield died Thursday, Nov. 3, at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. He was 95.

Walter was born on June 24, 1927, in Medford, the son of the late John and Irene Creedon. He grew up in Arlington, attending the local schools. He left Arlington High in his senior year and joined the US Coast Guard in 1945 as World War II was coming to an end. After the war, he finished up at Arlington High and attended Bridgewater State Teachers College. In the summers, he worked on Nantucket Island, where he met his first wife and the mother of his three children, Gregory, Martha, and Peter. He later received his Master of Education from Salem State College.

He taught for over 30 years in the Melrose public schools, teaching mathematics to junior high students at the Roosevelt, Coolidge and Junior High Schools. During this time, Walter again proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard Reserve, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

Walter met the love of his life, Ellie, in 1970, and their marriage in 1973 began an amazing journey of 49 years. They traveled the world together, on cruises and trips, seeing the sights of the western United States, Africa, Europe, Russia and Ukraine and so many other places.

He retired from teaching in 1988 and jumped both feet into a new life. He got his pilot license and flew all around Massachusetts and New Hampshire. His interest in aviation and the Coast Guard only grew over the years and he fashioned many airplane and ship models. He fed every bird in the neighborhood. And the library! Walter spent so much time at Wakefield’s Beebe Library, enjoying graphic novels, military history and mysteries. He enjoyed walking his Wakefield neighborhood, talking with folks, his pockets with treats for the dogs he met.

But his greatest joy and his greatest legacy is the love he shared with Ellie. Whether on the porch in good weather or reading in the living room or playing with their dog Lily, discussing the politics of the day or even just the weather or what the kids were up to. For his friends and family, his warmth, his humor, his love were the greatest gifts of all.

Walter is survived by Ellie, son Gregory Creedon and his partner, Jamie Howarth of Nantucket, daughter Martha Creedon and her husband Leo Keightley of Waltham, and son Peter Creedon and his partner, Judy Rondeau of Brockton and grandchildren, Benjamin and Scott Keightley and Peter Creedon Jr. His sister Joan survives him along with several nieces and nephews and their children. He also is survived by his dear friends who remember his bright eyes, quick wit, and love of life. His brother Jack preceded him in death earlier this year.

Burial with military honors was held on Monday, Nov. 7, at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, Denis Coleman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Ellie suggests a contribution in Walter’s memory to the Friends of the Beebe Library.

Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.