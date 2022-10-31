THE SENIORS were honored before Wakefield’s 45-0 win over Wilmington on Friday night at Landrigan Field. The Class of 2023 Warriors have led the team to an 8-0 regular season record and at least a share of the Middlesex League Freedom Division title. Pictured from left to right is Vincent Kaddaras, David Amyouny, Ian Dixon, Bobby DeFeo, Nathan Delgado, Christian Delgado, Bryan Fabbri, Kaiden Johnson, Max Cusack, Jonathan Courtright, Javin Willis, Zack Sartori and Daniel Herrick. (WMHS Athletics Photo)

By TYMOTHY BROWN

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield football looked unstoppable on all sides of the ball Friday night against Wilmington.

The Warriors reached a new season high in points scored with 45 (previously 36 points against Belmont) and the defense played an outstanding game, shutting out the Wildcats and forcing four turnovers.

Before the game, Wakefield lineman David Amyouny was asked if he had any specific goals for his last regular season game as a Warrior.

Amyouny said, “I just want the win.”

The entirety of the Warriors seemed to follow Amyouny’s spirit as they played intensely from start to finish.

The defense forced a three-and-out on Wilmington’s first drive, forcing the Wildcats to punt. Wakefield took the ball on the 50-yard line and got the scoring started quickly.

Senior captain Javin Willis found a familiar target in junior Steven Woish deep down the field for a 49-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive. Woish also kicked the PATs for Wakefield that night as the primary kicker with Mark Letchford out. Woish hit the extra point and Wakefield was out to an early 7- 0 lead.

The Warrior defense quickly forced a turnover on downs and set up the offense in Wilmington territory. Wakefield’s offense imposed their will once again on their second possession, marching 48 yards down the field and capping off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by Bobby Defeo (PAT blocked).

The Wildcat offense was uncomfortable at this point, picking up a false start on the first play of their next drive and then fumbling the ball two plays later which was recovered by Wakefield sophomore lineman Matthew Beaver.

Willis and Woish continued their excellence on Wakefield’s next drive. Willis found Woish streaking down the right sideline with pinpoint accuracy over the outstretched arms of a Wilmington defender for a 25-yard touchdown. The Wildcats then turned the ball over on downs as Wakefield’s defense continued to dominate. Wakefield was inside Wilmington territory when Willis looked deep to Ian Christie, but underthrew the ball, throwing a rare interception as Wildcats’ defensive back Hunter Sands came down with the ball.

Wilmington was unable to take advantage of this opportunity as quarterback Jacob Roque lofted the ball over the head of his intended target Christian Febbo and into the arms of senior captain Nathan Delgado.

On the first play of the drive following the interception, Willis passed to Christian Delgado on a set screen to the left. Delgado took a burst of speed and a set of great lead blocks from Joe LaMonica and David Amyouny for 42 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats had no choice but to throw a hail mary at the end of the half which ended up getting picked off by Nathan Delgado, his second of the game which sealed a 26-0 Wakefield lead going into the half.

Wilmington opened up the second half with an onside kick attempt that completely caught the Warriors by surprise. Wilmington recovered the kick and drove deep into Wakefield territory. The Warriors’ defense stepped up late in the drive to force a turnover on downs as linebacker Max Cusack stopped the Wildcats a yard short of a first down at the Wakefield 12-yard line.

On the second play of the following drive, Willis passed out to Nathan Delgado on a swing route, screen play to the right side of the field, Delgado found room down the sideline and raced past Wilmington defenders for an 88-yard touchdown.

Wakefield forced another Wilmington punt and drove down the field while taking large chunks of time off the clock until Nathan Delgado punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Wilmington then seemed to be waiving the white flag as they were down 39-0 and put in their backup quarterback Colin Allard, but the Warriors weren’t done yet. On 3rd and 11 Allard rolled to his right looking to pass up-field and get a first down to drain out the clock but senior captain Ian Dixon came flying in from behind Allard and knocked the ball loose. David Amyouny swept up the ball and capitalized on the scoop and score opportunity to cap off the illustrious scoring night for the Warriors.

This impressive senior night showing from the Warriors was fueled by great performances by seniors on both sides of the ball.

Javin Willis completed 13 of his 15 passes for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns and connected with Christian Delgado for seven of those completions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Delgado had an incredible game on both sides of the ball as he scored two touchdowns on offense and caught two interceptions on defense. Throughout the game, David Amyouny, Ian Dixon, Kaiden Johnson and Max Cusack pressured the Wilmington backfield relentlessly, leading the defense to an impressive shutout.

“Without a doubt, the success we’ve had this season is because of our seniors,” said head coach John Rafferty. “Their leadership, effort and focus on being successful are evident.”

With the victory, 8-0 Wakefield earned at least a share of the Middlesex League Freedom Division title, a crown that can be all theirs with a win over Melrose on Thanksgiving.

“I’m really happy for our kids and the success they’ve had,” said Rafferty.

The Warriors will worry about the Freedom Division later as their focus now shifts to the Div. 3 state tournament.

When asked if his student athletes were excited to be hosting a state tournament game, Rafferty responded, “I know I am. They’ve worked really hard to be in this position and to begin their postseason at home is a great thing.”