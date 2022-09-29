WMGLD LINEWORKERS Ralph Brown (center) and Nick DiPietro (second from right) and Superintendent Paul Redmond (right) along with their counterparts from Peabody Light, Reading Municipal Light Department and Danvers Electric will join other NEPPA and APPA crews in Florida in the next few days.

WAKEFIELD — American Public Power Association mutual aid crews from Massachusetts and other New England states headed to Florida to provide mutual aid to the municipal light departments who may need assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Approximately 50 lineworkers representing Northeast Public Power Association member utilities, including the Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department, left early Tuesday morning for Jacksonville, Florida where they will join in the restoration efforts.

Mutual aid has been an asset when a storm hits as reciprocal aid is given – another advantage of Public Power!