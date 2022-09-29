WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, October 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the towns of Wakefield and Reading will co-host a household hazardous waste collection. This event will be held in the front driveway of Wakefield Memorial High School at 60 Farm St.

This event is for residents of Reading and Wakefield; please bring proof of residency.

Questions about this event? Contact the Department of Public Works at (781) 246-6301.

What to Bring

The following items will be collected:

From the house

•drain cleaners

•oven cleaners

•furniture polish

•metal polish

•arts & crafts supplies

•photo chemicals

•floor cleaners

•window cleaners

•dry cleaning fluids

•radiator cleaners

•propane tanks

•nail polish & remover

From the workbench

•rust preventatives

•wood preservatives

•wood strippers

•oil/lead based paint

•paint thinner

•solvents

•degreasers

•sealant

•spray paint

From the yard

•pesticides (including 2,4,5-T, Silvex)

•herbicides

•insect sprays

•rodent killers

•pool chemicals

•muriatic acid

•no-pest strips

•cesspool cleaners

From the garage

•gasoline

•car batteries

•tires – car (no rims)

•truck tires

•antifreeze

•brake fluid

•wax polish

•engine & radiator flushes

•transmission fluid

•used motor oil

The following items will not be collected at this event:

•asbestos, ammunition, pharmaceuticals

•commercial waste

•biologically active, radioactive, or explosive materials

•latex paint (let dry and put out with weekly trash pickup)

•lithium batteries

•garbage (will be taken by regular weekly trash pickup)

•septage (must be removed by a licensed hauler)

•TVs/CRTs