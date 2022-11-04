WAKEFIELD — Tours of Wakefield Memorial High School and a panel discussion will be part of the upcoming community forum on the school’s building project, taking place November 14.

The School Department will host a hybrid meeting in the school cafeteria so residents can better understand how the current design is rooted in the department’s educational plan. The panel discussion will allow residents to hear from, and ask questions to, members of the school administration, the Permanent Building Committee, the project’s architecture and design firm (SMMA), and the owner’s project manager (LeftField).

The November 14 session will commence with an optional building tour at 6:15 p.m. The meeting itself will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude with an additional tour opportunity at 8 p.m.

Those unable to attend in person can join the meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. Although this will not be live-streamed on Wakefield Community Access TV, a recording will be available following the meeting. Anyone wishing to join via Zoom can do so using meeting ID 867 1979 6703 and passcode 350836, or dial-in at 309-205-3325.

The community can learn more about this project at wakefieldmhsproject.com.