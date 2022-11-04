ELVIS PRESLEY (aka Town Councilor Ed Dombroski) celebrated with local residents at a Halloween Party he hosted at the McCarthy Senior Center. Attendees painted pumpkins and enjoyed music and a lunch from local favorite Charlie’s on Main, in downtown Wakefield. (Courtesy photo)
