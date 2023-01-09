WILMINGTON — Dennis Carl Curran Sr. of Wilmington, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was 69 years of age.

Born Tuesday, December 15, 1953 in Winchester, he is predeceased by his parents, the late Richard Arthur Curran of Wakefield and Jean Magno and her husband Ermine Magno “Papa” of Stoneham.

Dennis was a warm, funny, loyal and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Dennis fought a heroic battle with cancer for the past 6 years. Dennis was a graduate of Reading Memorial High School, Class of 1973.

Following graduation, he went on to work for the Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department from 1973-2010.

Dennis is survived by and will be missed terribly by his adoring wife of 49 years Gale Patricia (Spear) Curran. He is the devoted and beloved father of Richard Arthur Curran and his wife Carrie (Sampson) Curran, Dennis Carl Curran, Jr. and his wife Michelle (Santos) Curran and Charles Brian Curran. Dennis is the cherished adored grandfather of Mason, Payton, Karsyn, Quinn, Chase, Charlie, and Cole. He is the dear brother of Dolores Souther and the brother-in-law Joseph Spear. Dennis is also lovingly survived by many his nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dennis is an avid Boston sports fan and followed them throughout his life. He took an active role in all of his grandchildren’s lives and watching their sporting events brought him the most joy. He will be missed by so many and touched all the lives he came in contact with.

A funeral Mass Celebrating Dennis’ Eternal Life was held on Saturday, January 7 at 10 a.m. in Saint Patrick Church, Stoneham. Interment was in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Dennis’ memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts 02215 or by referring to https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2100&mfc_pref=T&2100.donation=form1&utm_source=dfh&utm_medium=button&utm_campaign=AGDFH031519&s_src=AGDFH031519&s_subsrc=AGDFH031519

Arrangements by the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Route 28), Stoneham.

For directions or to send memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome