By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — The Cape Ann League softball coaches recently met to pick their First and Second Team All-Stars. Two Hornets made the CAL First Team All-Stars while three others made the CAL Second Team All-Stars.

The First Team All-Stars are Caitlin Reilly and Keely Hannon.

Alyssa Cassarino, Mia Vittozzi and Olivia Reilly are the three Second Team All-Stars.

Caitlin Reilly, a sophomore centerfielder who made the CAL Second Team All-Stars last year, hit .500 with an on-base percentage of .528. The lead-off hitter scored 26 runs and knocked in five.

Hannon, a pitcher, went 9-8 in the circle. The sophomore pitched 107 innings, allowing 62 runs and striking out 126. She hit .340 and had an on-base percentage of .421.

“Without these two, our season is not as successful,” stated Hornets first-year head coach Nicole Zimmerman. “Caitlin is a great hitter and Keely pitched in all of our tough non-league games and is better than her record shows.”

Cassarino, a pitcher and shortstop, hit .457 with an on-base percentage of .472. The junior knocked in 16 runs and she scored 23. In the circle, she went 3-0 fanning 19 in the three games she pitched.

Vittozzi led the team in average hitting .576 with an on-base percentage of .606. the junior scored 20 runs and she had 18 RBI.

Olivia Reilly hit .382 with an on-base percentage of .393. The sophomore left fielder scored 12 runs and had nine RBI.

“Those three girls generated most of our runs and also made some key plays in the field,” said Zimmerman.

The Hornets finished the year at 12-8 as they lost 9-1 to guest East Bridgewater in the first round of the Division 3 state tournament on June 5.

North Reading finished tied for Triton in first place in the Cape Ann League Kinney Division going 11-2 in the league.