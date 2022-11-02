THE SENIORS were honored with their families on Senior Night Friday night. Lynnfield earned the No. 6 seed in the Div. 6 state tournament and will host No. 11 Bellingham this Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for a first round game. (Courtesy Photo)

By JAMES CRANNEY

LYNNFIELD – Last Friday night, 21 LHS football seniors took the field for their last regular season game at Pioneer Stadium. With a potential chance still to clinch the CAL Baker title, the 5-2 Pioneers hoped to pull off one more win at home against 4-3 Triton.

Unfortunately for Lynnfield, a 27-21 loss would dampen their Senior Night.

“This senior group has been excellent ever since I’ve met them as 8th graders,” commented Pioneers head coach Pat Lamusta on the senior class. “They are football guys.”

After an emotional victory against Amesbury the week prior, the Pioneers quickly jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead. This past Friday against the Vikings though, Lynnfield would find themselves trailing by two scores.

With 8:41 remaining in the opening quarter, Triton took over at their own 33-yard line after an interception. Lynnfield wouldn’t touch the ball again until the 2nd quarter as the Vikings methodically marched 67-yards to the endzone. On the 14th play of the drive, junior Cole Piaseczynski finished the series off with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

It looked as if the Pioneers were going to respond with points of their own when they quickly moved the ball into Vikings territory. Things came to a screeching halt though when a Lynnfield fumble was pounced on by Triton defensive end Matt Sauris. After scooping the ball off the turf, the senior end ran it 60-yards the other way for another Vikings score.

“It was a tough situation for our team,” claimed coach Lamusta on the early 13-0 deficit. “But we’ve been in this situation this year…the seniors helped get us back on track with their ‘next play’ mentality and we steadily found our way back into it.”

Lynnfield got things going on the next drive with a 37-yard run from senior captain Robert Marley (11 carries, 99 yards, 2 touchdowns). The captain’s run moved the ball into Triton territory and Marley capped the drive off with an 18-yard touchdown run.

The Pioneers trailed 13-7 going into the second half, but quickly find their first lead.

Lynnfield received the ball to start the 3rd quarter and began marching. The Pioneers found themselves in the redzone after a perfectly executed 33-yard reverse from junior receiver Ethan Francis (2 rushes, 36 yards). On the next snap, Lynnfield turned once again to senior captain Robert Marley who ran it in from 16-yards out. Following senior Kevin Connolly’s (3/3 PAT’s) extra point, the Pioneers now led 14-13.

A Vikings three-and-out gave the ball right back to a scorching hot Lynnfield offense.

Picking up where they left off, the Pioneers continued moving the ball. After two 3rd down conversions as well as a 5-yard Tyler Adamo (10-20, 63 yards passing, 22 rushing yards) scramble on 4th and 4, Lynnfield was knocking at the door. On 1st and goal from the 3-yard line, senior captain James Sharkey punched it in to give the Pioneers a 21-13 lead.

Only 10 minutes remained in the 4th quarter and Triton was in desperate need of an answer. The Vikings finally got some momentum on offense with a 28-yard run from Sam Imlach. Six plays later, Piaseczynski powered his way in from 4-yards out. In hopes of tying the game, Triton went for the two-pointer but came up short as the running back was met by senior captain Chase Goldberg, Kevin Connolly and James Sharkey.

Lynnfield led 21-19 with just under 6 minutes left in regulation. Twice the Pioneers had the ball and a chance to close the game out, but could not gain a first down.

“They were able to slow down our run game by packing the box,” stated coach Lamusta on the offense’s 4th quarter struggles. “We had to make plays in the pass game and we were unable to connect.”

With 1:29 remaining, the Vikings had one last chance. Senior quarterback Max Ciaramitaro got things started with a 15-yard pass play to Piaseczynski which brought the ball to Lynnfield’s 27-yard line. Triton got inside the Pioneer 10 on an 18-yard pass to Ethan Tate and with 38 seconds left, took the lead on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Torres.

Lynnfield was unable to respond in the final seconds and dropped their final game of the regular season 27-21.

Despite the tough ending, the Pioneers (5-3) will have to put it in the rearview as the playoffs begin immediately.

This Friday night at 6:30 p.m., No. 11 Bellingham will travel to No. 6 Lynnfield for the first round of the MIAA Division 6 football tournament. Going into postseason play, coach Lamusta’s message to the team is quite simple.

“New season, new start. Get guys healthy and come into this first game ready to play after a great week of practice.”