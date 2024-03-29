LYNNFIELD — The Village Home & Garden Club of Lynnfield will be hosting the opening night of “Art in Bloom” at the Lynnfield Public Library on Monday, April 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The springtime event features Village Home and Garden Club members’ floral interpretations of works of art created by members of the Lynnfield Art Guild and art students from Lynnfield High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The guided tour of the pairings of all art and floral creations begins at 7 p.m.

During the evening, attendees will enjoy light refreshments and will have the chance to enter to win raffle prizes. Flowers and art will remain on display at the library through Thursday, April 11.