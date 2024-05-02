FRIENDS, from left, Camryn Donovan, Matthew Foley, Gabby Bottaro and Ben Pimentel had a blast during Lynnfield High School’s Junior Prom at Spinelli’s on April 26. (Dan Tomasello Photo)
OLIVER VENTOLIERI AND HANNAH OZANIAN had a wonderful time at Lynnfield High School’s Junior Prom at Spinelli’s on April 26. (Dan Tomasello Photo)
Dressed to impress from left, Ben Pimentel, Ryan Kyes, Owen Doherty, Enzo DeLuca and Joey Metrano relax at Lynnfield High School’s Junior Prom at Spinelli’s on April 26. (Dan Tomasello Photo)
CLOSE FRIENDS, from left, Emma Harnett, Lauren Lane, Sierra Scanlon, Ella Hayman, Bridget Murray and Cassidy Dembro had a wonderful time at the Lynnfield High School Junior Prom at Spinelli’s on April 26. (Dan Tomasello Photo)