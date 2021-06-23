Girls’ tennis edged by Swampscott in D-3 North quarterfinals

Jun 23, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 23, 2021

By DAN TOMASELLO

SWAMPSCOTT — The girls’ tennis team’s season came to a close sooner than the Pioneers had hoped last week.

The fifth-seeded Pioneers fell 3-2 to fourth-seeded Swampscott during the Division 3 North quarterfinals on Friday, June 18.

“Despite the loss, Lynnfield finished the season with a 9-5 record with a lineup that featured five players playing in their first varsity season,” said Pioneers head Craig Stone in an email sent to the Villager.

Stone was unable to coach Lynnfield during the match against Swampscott due to personal reasons. Dave Mellor, whose daughter Gabi plays second doubles, served as the Pioneers’ acting head coach.

THE GIRLS’ TENNIS TEAM’S season, from left, Ava Buonfiglio, Emily Goguen, captain Emma Gallucci, Gabi Mellor and captain Megan Nevils shined on the court this spring. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

Senior Ava Buonfiglio filled in for senior captain Emma Gallucci at first singles. Buonfiglio lost her match in two sets, 6-7, 1-6.

“Ava played a valiant first set, but lost in a tiebreaker,” said Stone. “That gave her opponent the momentum in the second set.”

Junior Anna Radulski lost her second singles match in two sets, 1-6, 3-6.

“Anna struggled with the frustrating style of her opponent and lost for the first time this season,” said Stone. “Anna finished with an outstanding 13-1 singles record.”

The Pioneers cut the deficit to 2-1 after senior Emily Goguen and junior Lauren Grava defeated their first doubles opponents in two sets, 6-4, 6-3.

“Emily and Lauren battled back from a first set deficit and then repeated the performance in the second set,” said Stone.

The second doubles tandem featuring sophomore Geena Gioioso and senior Gabi Mellor won their match in two sets, 6-2, 7-5.

Senior captain Megan Nevils made her season debut at third singles after missing the regular season due to an injury. After winning the first set 6-2, Nevils lost the second set 5-6 because she was forced to retire.

“With the match tied 2-2, this set the stage for Megan at third singles,” said Stone. “Megan played a flawless first set. But she was physically wore down in the second, and was unable to finish the match.”

Stone commended the Pioneers for giving it their all against the Big Blue.

“A shout out should be given to Dave Mellor for stepping in for me,” said Stone. “Although I was not there physically, I was there mentally. I had full confidence in the players and their preparation that they would be able to preform to the best of their ability. Unfortunately, we came up just a little short. However, credit has to be given to the entire team as they have exceeded expectations all season.”

Defeats Pentucket

The Pioneers began last week defeating Pentucket 3-2 on June 14 at Woburn Racquet Club.

Gallucci lost her first singles match in two sets, 0-6, 2-6.

Buonfiglio came up short during second singles, falling 4-6, 6-7.

Radulski dismantled her first singles opponent in straight sets, prevailing 6-1, 6-1.

“Anna was off the court first,” said Stone. “She led from start to finish.”

Goguen and Grava cruised during their first doubles match, 6-2, 6-2.

The Pioneers clinched the victory over Pentucket after Gioioso and Mellor won their second doubles match in two sets, 6-4, 6-2.

“With Pentucket up 2-1, Emily and Lauren secured our second point with a straight set win at first doubles, setting the stage for Genna and Gabi to clinch the win at second doubles,” said Stone. “The first set was a seesaw affair, with Genna and Gabi going up 3-0 in the first set, only to see Pentucket roar back and take the next four games, with the Pioneer tandem then winning three more for a 6-4 first set win. The second set had a similar start with Lynnfield winning the first game, then losing the next two and then winning four consecutive games for the team win.”

Stone thanked Athletic Director Mike Bierwirth for moving the match against Pentucket to Woburn Racquet Club due to rain.

“It’s always a special treat to play indoors,” said Stone. “For some of our players who don’t play year-round, it was a little bit of an adjustment. Fortunately, we made enough of them to get the win.”

Falls to North Reading

The Pioneers concluded the regular season by falling 3-2 to North Reading at Woburn Racquet Club on June 15.

Gallucci easily won her first singles match in straight sets, prevailing 6-2, 6-1.

“Emma lost the first two games before winning 12 of the next 13,” said Stone.

Buonfiglio lost her second singles match in two sets, 3-6, 5-7.

Radulski won her third singles match in straight sets, prevailing 6-2, 6-3.

“Anna finished the regular season at 13-0 with another convincing win at third singles,” said Stone.

Due to the match’s time constraints as a result of being played indoors, the Pioneers and Hornets agreed to play super tiebreakers in the event any matches went to three sets. In a twist of fate, both doubles teams competed in super tiebreakers.

During first doubles, Goguen and Grava won their first set 7-5. Goguen and Grava lost the second set 3-6 and fell 9-11 during the third set.

“First doubles was a tightly played affair with neither team gaining much momentum,” said Stone. “The super tiebreaker was a similar affair until North Reading won the last point.”

During second doubles, Gioioso and Mellor lost their first set 3-6 and then cruised to a 6-1 second set win. Gioioso and Mellor lost the third set 8-10.

“Geena and Gabi jumped out in front in the super tiebreaker, but North Reading rallied for the win,” said Stone. Stone said the loss to the Hornets was a “tough way to end the last regular season match.”