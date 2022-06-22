Had a zest for life who greeted everyone with a big smile and hug

PEABODY — Roselyn Listernick, 90, of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield and Middleton, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on June 17, 2022.

Born in Cambridge on June 4, 1932 to the late Rev. Dr. John M. Ratcliff (Dean of the School of Religion at Tufts University) and Lucille (Smith) Ratcliff, and the younger sister of Nadine Robbins, Roselyn was a graduate of Tufts University’s School of Occupational Therapy as a member of the Class of 1954.

Roselyn’s passion for music started at an early age. With the voice of an angel, she was an accomplished vocalist and pianist, and enjoyed singing in church and choir groups throughout her life and even at Boston’s Symphony Hall. Raised as a Universalist, she was active in the Lynnfield Centre Congregational Church for over 40 years, and served on numerous local civic committees. She enjoyed nature and the outdoors, whether it was hiking, biking, skiing or spending time in the White Mountains or visiting family on the Maine coast.

She had a keen interest in family genealogy, and enjoyed tracing family lines back to immigrant ancestors, spending hours combing through archives, giving lectures and visiting cemeteries throughout New England. She was an active member of the Essex County Genealogical Society, where she conducted research on the original families of Eastern Massachusetts.

She had a zest for life and greeted friends and family with a big smile, hug and a kiss. She always lent a caring ear to provide comfort, conversation or worldly advice. She was generous and accepting of all who knew her.

Roselyn was the loving wife of 67 years to Dr. Stanley Listernick, DMD. She was the devoted, caring and supportive mother to Glenn Listernick and his wife, Denise, and their two children, Caroline and Christina of Duxbury. Roselyn’s daughters Debra Listernick of Maynard; and Julie (Listernick) Estrada and her husband, Ruben, of North Andover, and their children: Nicole and her husband, Brett Robbins, and Brandon survive her. She was a special auntie to Reed McKenney of Rockland, Maine, late niece Karen Ratcliff and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. All friends are invited to share memories of Roselyn. Private burial services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, and Rockport, Maine.

Memorial donations in Roselyn’s honor may be made to Shriners Burn Institute, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114; Tufts Alumni Assoc., Medford, MA; or a charity of your choice.