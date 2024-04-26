Enjoyed entertaining, cooking and her Swedish heritage

WAKEFIELD — Marilyn L. Fieldhouse, 85, a long time Wakefield resident, died on Tuesday, April 23 at the Lafayette House in Marblehead.

Born in Cranston, RI on August 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Roland J. and Edythe (Seavey) Malmquist. Mrs. Fieldhouse was a graduate of Dedham High School, Class of 1955 and Cambridge Jr. College, Class of 1957. She was an active member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Wakefield. Mrs. Fieldhouse enjoyed entertaining, cooking and her Swedish heritage.

She is survived by her husband David H. Fieldhouse; her three children: Kurt D. Fieldhouse and his wife Jane E. Flemming of Haverhill; Linda L. Davis and her life partner John M. Cohen of Marblehead; and Lisa A. Qureshi and her husband Ansar of Swampscott; and her brother Carl Malmquist of Martha’s Vinyard. Mrs. Fieldhouse is also survived by her nine grandchildren and her five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Neil Malmquist.

A memorial service will be held in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant St., Wakefield on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5 Bryant St., Wakefield, MA 01880. Arrangement in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home. For guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.