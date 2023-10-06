FROM DONOR TO new owner! At last year’s event, this sombrero left its owner (left) to find a happy owner (right).

MELROSE — Melrose will hold its semi-annual ‘Swap Day’ event on Saturday, October 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. behind City Hall at 562 Main St. Hosted by ZeroWasteMelrose in partnership with the Department of Public Works, Swap Day is a community reuse event that provides an opportunity to save reusable items from being discarded. People bring items they no longer need and others give them a new home. Items accepted include gently used clothing and textiles, shoes, books, bicycles, toys, sports equipment, office supplies. You can also bring electronics and small household appliances like hair dryers, blenders, lamps and toasters. The event attracts folks looking to de-clutter or just enjoy finding items for free while they socialize with fellow Melrosians. You don’t have to bring something to take something.