MELROSE — The weekly Sunday Free Meals Program at First United Methodist Church Melrose at 645 Main St. will offer meals on both Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday and is open every Sunday year-round from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All are welcome to visit the church and choose healthy frozen meals created by local cooks for the Melrose Community Freezer. Meals are available every week in the chapel and entry is through the front door of the church or the ramp into the hallway.

A joint program of FUMC Melrose and The Food Drive, the Melrose Community Freezer offers nutritious, balanced frozen meals at no cost for anyone in the local community who needs them, with no ID required. Each guest chooses three frozen meals from a wide selection, including items accommodating dietary restrictions upon request. To accompany each meal, guests may also select homemade treats made with love by children and youth at FUMC, along with community members. Since its launch in early 2022, the Melrose Community Freezer program has provided over 2500 meals, thanks to donations from the Melrose FUMC congregation and volunteer cooks.

“Sometimes food insecurity means having less than nutritious, hot, well made meals. The Melrose Community Freezer program fills in these empty places. I cannot express my appreciation enough or fully. It’s an incredible feeling to have my neighborhood family caring so much for me without knowing me. Thank you, chefs and the Food Drive.” ~ Melrose recipient

The Community Freezer is the result of a shared commitment to social action. An open, affirming congregation, FUMC Melrose invites the community to “Find Your Purpose at FUMC Melrose” by working together for food security. A Melrose-based, nonprofit that provides hyperlocal solutions for hunger, The Food Drive has distributed over 650,000 pounds (325 tons) of food since its formation in late 2020.

For questions about receiving or donating meals, please contact The Food Drive at 781-214-1030 or fooddrivemelrose@gmail.com.