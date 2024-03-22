MELROSE — The community is invited to an Open Studio and Artist Pop Up event by 21 artists this Sunday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Follow Your Art Community Studios (FYACS).

The downstairs gallery and studios will feature works by 10 visiting local artists in addition to the current gallery solo exhibition of accomplished Romanian artist and educator Adrian Valentin Samson. This group of pop up artists includes: Hiramoy Guha, Natalie Isbitsky, Lee Lewalski, John Maciejowski, Nick Marston, Fanuel Muindi, Chiara Pieri, Kate Pinelli and Michelle Trammel.

The Upstairs second and third floors will be open to visitors as well with works by the 11 current Artist in Residence on view. This group includes works by: Jennifer Blesso, Kristen Byrne, Stephanie Couchell, Sara Gravante, Charlie Kelly, Tamara Kenney, Kim Kent, Erika Lally, Alissa Onigman, Maria Paez and Kerry Pegoraro.

This is a rain or shine event that is free and open to the public. Please come view, learn more about these local talents which includes a wide range from paintings, mixed media works and photography, to blown glass, fashion, jewelry and more.

Follow Your Art Community Studios is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is to support creative endeavors for all ages and abilities with opportunities for learning, growth, discovery and outreach through visual arts, writing and performance. Learn more at fyamelrose.org.