MELROSE — The very popular Association’s Senior Day at the Park event will be held at clubhouse at Mount Hood Memorial Park & Golf Course on Tuesday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come join us at beautiful Mount Hood and enjoy the day inside the beautiful and rustic setting of the clubhouse. There is no charge for this event! This event will occur rain or shine!

This year promises to be an exciting event as we have a member from the Melrose Office of Planning & Development reviewing the Melrose 2023 Open Space and Recreation Plan and Kimberly Marolda, Chair of the Melrose Historical Commission speaking on Melrose History.

Lunch and refreshments will be served and later attendees will travel up to the 4 story Slayton Tower, the highest point in the park to experience the panoramic view of the area including the mountains of New Hampshire, Revere Beach and the Boston skyline.

There is limited seating. To reserve a seat for this event, please call 781-665-8172. For seniors who require transportation to/from Mount Hood clubhouse, you need to arrange transportation by calling the Council on Aging at 781-665-4304 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Note: Masks are optional at this event.

Reservations for this event must be received before May 10. This event is being sponsored by the Mount Hood Park Association and the Melrose Park Department with support from the Melrose Council on Aging and Sagamore Golf, Inc.