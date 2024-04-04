MELROSE — A1 Datashred will host a Spring Shred Event and Breakfast Food Drive this Saturday, April 6 at Melrose High School. Proceeds from the event will benefit the work of The Food Drive, a Melrose-based hunger relief nonprofit and food collected will be delivered to the two food pantries in Melrose: A Servant’s Heart Food Pantry at Faith Evangelical Church and Pantry of Hope at First Baptist Church.

A family-operated business owned by Melrose residents Liz and Dave Bianco, A1 Datashred will provide a state-of-the art mobile truck, complete with shred camera that will destroy documents on site, including old bank statements, airline tickets, credit cards, medical bills and much more. Suggested donation is $10 for one box or two bags and A1 Datashred will recycle all shredded paper to ensure there is no impact on landfill. In a similar spirit, The Food Drive promotes food security in the community while simultaneously diverting food from landfills. “We’re grateful to be able to help provide food for our neighbors through this event,” said Liz Bianco, who is also the Board President for The Food Drive.

Founded in 2001 by a church member, Pantry of Hope is open on Tuesday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. Started in 1996 on a basement bookshelf, A Servant’s Heart Food Pantry is open Friday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Both pantries currently serve 50 to 60 people weekly and additional information for each pantry is provided below.

Following are the items needed for the Breakfast Food Drive: applesauce, canned fruit, dried fruit, cereal, juice, instant coffee, oatmeal, tea and shelf-stable milk.

Pantry of Hope, First Baptist Church of Melrose at 561 Main St. Pantry entrance via the Upham St. parking lot. Visit melrosefbc.org/pantry-of-hope and A Servant’s Heart Food Pantry, Faith Evangelical Church at 200 Franklin St. Pantry entrance via the Albion St. parking lot. Visit faithchurchac.org/food-pantry.