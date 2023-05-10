SENIORS ENJOYED ‘SENIOR day at the Park event’

MELROSE — The Association’s ‘Senior Day at the Park’ event was held at the clubhouse at Mount Hood Memorial Park and Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. It was a perfect sunny day for the event, which included several lectures, a buffet lunch and later a trip up to Slayton Tower for sightseeing. This was a free event and was sponsored by the Mt. Hood Park Association and the Melrose Park department.

The first lecture was given by Claire O’Neill, a Board member of the Friends of the Fells and founder and President of Earthwise Aware, speaking on ‘Eyes in the Field, Participatory Science as an Essential Practice for Conservation Research.’ She described some of the biodiversity studies being conducted at the Middlesex Fells Reservation by volunteer groups to learn more about its biodiversity and how humans impact their environment. During her lecture, she encouraged us all to be more aware and to learn more about the impact we have on our environment and when possible, to actively participate in this effort by joining local environmental groups.

Also, Myron Dittmer, President of the Association, spoke on ‘The Historical Development of Mount Hood Memorial Park and Golf Course’, while presenting historical facts and pictures from the 1930’s to present time. He also promoted the many recreational opportunities year-round at Mount Hood besides golfing such as: hiking trails, visiting the many ponds, fishing, bird watching, picnicking, tot lot, sightseeing at Slayton Tower, July 4th band concerts and when the golf course is snow-covered, skating and hockey on frozen ponds, sledding down hills, cross-country skiing and snow shoeing.

A buffet lunch and refreshments were served. Following the lectures, attendees travelled up to the four-story Slayton Tower, the highest point in the park, to experience the panoramic view of the area including the mountains of New Hampshire, Revere Beach and the Boston skyline.

As noted earlier, this event was sponsored by the Mount Hood Park Association and the Melrose Park department and we would like to extend our thanks for the support from: Joan Bell, Superintendent of Melrose Public and Open Spaces; Stacy Minchello, Executive Director of Melrose Council on Aging and to Dean Scarito, General Manager of Sagamore Golf, Inc.

Mt. Hood Park Association is dedicated to the preservation, protection and promotion of Mount Hood. Please visit our website at www.mthoodpa.com.