YOUNG FANS got to be part of the action during the third annual Soccer Night Melrose held last Friday. Both varsity teams picked up wins over Burlington. (courtesy photo)

Players of all ages enjoy two varsity wins

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The third annual Soccer Night in Melrose returned last Friday evening, Sept. 23 for a double-header event featuring the MHS boys and girls varsity teams playing against Burlington at home at Fred Green Field.

It was a victorious night for both Melrose varsity teams as they picked wins. The boys’ team remains unbeaten.

Action started with the boy’s game kicking off at 6:00 p.m. followed by an under-the-lights game at 8:00 p.m. for the girls. Melrose’s smallest Melrose Youth Soccer players got in on the action and escorted varsity team players on to the field in pre-game celebration. There were also games, prizes, pizza, snacks and drinks available for purchase. The REVS mascot Slyde joined in the festivities letting 3/4 graders take shots on him at halftime of the boy’s game. MYS’s fearless leader Jim Donohue, who just stepped down as President of Melrose Youth Soccer, was given a commendation from the Mayor during halftime of the girls game. He was one of the creators of Soccer Night in Melrose has done an enormous amount for the soccer community

The boys team kicked things off with an impressive 2-0 win over Burlington, a shutout behind the work of goalie Aiden Heipler. Goals came courtesy of Russ O’Donnell on an assist by Liam Gavin. Joey Beshel scored on an unassisted free kick to put Melrose up to a 2-0 lead they wouldn’t lose thanks to tough Melrose defense.

Previously Melrose had battled to a draw of 1-1 against Wakefield, thanks to a Jovan Ssebugwawo goal on an assist from Amir Lahkiky. Ssegugwawo would hit top shelf with a volley shot past Warrior goalie Sean Hogan. Wakefield’s Darragh Casey had the equalizer as both teams called it a draw. The effort showcased perhaps the two best teams in the Middlesex League who could invariably meet each other in playoffs.

Melrose is now 5-0-1 on the season.

At 8:00 p.m., the girls kicked off their game against Burlington and also secured a shutout over Burlington. All Melrose needed was a goal from sophomore Chloe Mahoney to secure the 1-0 shutout, that was also earned by junior goalie Ava Tormo in the net.

Previously Melrose had a fantastic 4-1 victory over Wakefield on Sept. 20, most of which came on the foot of freshman find Sophia McElligot, this week’s Melrose Weekly MHS Player of the Week. She scored three of Melrose’s goals along with Ellie Deeble who had one. Outstanding defense by Ruby Rosnov and Emily Lucien highlighted the game, on top of stellar goal work from Ava Tormo.

The girls’ team improves to 5-1-2.

Both teams are preparing for Stoneham and Wilmington this week, looking to continue their ML Freedom dominance. Stay tuned.