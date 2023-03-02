An avid golfer and loved to travel with his wife

BEDFORD, N.H. — John “Jake” McCarthy of Bedford, N.H., formerly of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2023 at the age of 86. He was surrounded by his wife of 65 years and their children at the time of his passing.

Beloved husband of Marcia H. (Harrington) McCarthy. Loving father of Lynda Moore and her husband Steven of Wellfleet, Debra Poitras and her husband Barry and Nancy Wright and her husband Bob, all of N.H. Cherished grandfather of Abigeal, Nicole, Kiera and Tara. Caring brother of Maryellen Ellis and her late husband Warren of Maine and the late Daniel McCarthy and his late wife Terry. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

John was born in Melrose on March 6, 1936. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Melrose High School, class of 1953, where he met his wife, Marcia. Shortly after his graduation from Boston University, John started his business career as owner of Middlesex Warehouse, Inc. in Melrose. He ran this successful business for 40 years.

John was an avid golfer and member of Bellevue Golf Club for over 50 years. When not on the golf course, John enjoyed traveling with Marcia to the beaches of the Caribbean and destinations throughout Europe. His summers were spent with his family on the lake in Wolfeboro.

His greatest joy was the time he spent with his granddaughters, attending their sporting events, recitals and school plays.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Church, 4 Herbert St., Melrose at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Pediatric Transplant Center at Boston Children’s Hospital in memory of John. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/giveinmemory or via check, payable to Boston Children’s Hospital. Mail to: Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Please include John’s name in the memo line.

