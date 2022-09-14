An easy-going laid-back man who always helped someone in need

WAKEFIELD — Matthew S. Datalo of Wakefield passed away unexpectedly due to an underlying health condition while at home surrounded by his loving family and partner Shannon Maher. He was 38 years of age. Born on February 3, 1984 in Boston, Matt is the beloved son of Kim A. and Ruthanne Datalo and the loving brother of Alexandra Datalo. Matt cherished and devoted his life to Shannon Maher and Ryder McPhail.

Matt is the grandson of Ruth H. Smith and the late Harold C. Smith, the late Evelyn Gallant, and his late great grandmother Evelyn Urquhart. He is the adored nephew of Susan Farkas, (Don Tuff), the late Paul Emery, Janis Iddings, (Steve Bartholomew), Robert Smith, Rochelle and Matthew Doyle, Paula and Richard Burns, Lou Farkas and Matthew Iddings.

He will be deeply missed by his cousins Amanda Farkas, Brian Farkas, Benjamin Iddings and Kelsi Burns.

He was raised in Wakefield where he graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School and then graduated from North Shore Community College. Matt was a valued employee of the Stoneham Housing Authority as a maintenance mechanic, loved and respected by his employer, co-workers and the residents of Stoneham. He was always willing to take on any task or assignment, with the ability to complete them with the highest level of excellence. Matt was always helping others. Voluntarily, Matt could often be found mowing a neighbor’s lawn, plowing family and friends’ driveways, bringing food to families in need and helping wherever needed.

Matt loved his family and his family of friends. We can proudly say that Matt made a lasting impression on everyone he met with his selfless love. Everyone wanted to be a part of Matt’s life, but he kept his circle of beloved friends tight. He was loyal to all and always stood up for justice regardless of the consequences. He took care of people. Matt truly lived life through simple pleasures; he found solace in sitting by a river and being in the mountains, he loved the outdoors, ski trips to North Conway, fishing, hockey, and golf. Most importantly, Matt loved being with his family celebrating holiday traditions, concerts with his cousins, spending time on the lake in Maine, Kentucky Derby parties, and just having dinner with his mom, dad and sister.

Matt was young at heart, an easy-going laid-back man who shared his love of life with all of his family, friends and their children. He will be remembered as a protector, a true caretaker, always concerned for everyone else.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1 – 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matt’s honor to the charity of your choice.

