A hard worker, meticulous labeler and someone who would always pitch in to help

MELROSE — Patricia “Nina” K. (McGillicuddy) Connolly, of Melrose, died at home surrounded by family on July 25, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born on February 15, 1934 in Somerville to the late Jeremiah and Hannah McGillicuddy. Pat was raised in Somerville and attended high school at St. John’s in Cambridge. In 1962, she married the love of her life, Stephen Connolly, at Sacred Heart Church in Medford.

Pat was a teacher for many years at St. Mary’s school in Melrose where she also taught CCD. After graduating from college, she spent time teaching as a civilian on military bases in Bermuda and France. She was always known to be a hard worker, a meticulous labeler, and someone who would always pitch in to help. Pat and her close circle of friends from Salem State College, aka “the club” continued to build a lifelong sisterhood through their monthly get-togethers. What Pat treasured most was spending time with her family at the “blue house” on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Pat was the beloved wife of 60 years to Stephen J. Connolly Jr., of Melrose. Loving mother of Alison Nastari and her husband Michael of Andover, Julie Comerford and her husband David of Reading, Jerry Connolly and his wife Kim of Dorchester, and Stephen Connolly and his wife Yami of Houston, Texas. Proud grandmother of Lauren, Erin, Katherine, Matt, Pat, Jack, Colin, and Yamilita. Predeceased by her sister Mary Slaney, and her brother Jerry McGillicuddy.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30, at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Herbert Street, Melrose. Interment to follow at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 46 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.