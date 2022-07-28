A kind, helpful man with a big heart and a dry, quick wit

BEVERLY — John C. Raymond III, age 51 of Beverly, formerly of Wakefield, died on Friday, July 22 at his home.

He was born in Malden on November 25, 1970 and was the son of Jean E. Raymond of Saugus and Seabrook, N.H., formerly of Wakefield, and the late Dr. John C. Raymond Jr.

John attended Wakefield High School, class of 1990. He was an avid Boston sports fan, a carpenter, and a professional bike mechanic. He loved live music, mountain biking, snowboarding, and animals of all types. He was passionate about the sea and was a talented photographer. A sentimental man, he also loved his Nana’s homemade apple pie. John was a kind, helpful man with a big heart and a dry, quick wit, and he lived life as he wanted. All his life, John easily made friends who will miss him dearly.

John was the brother of David J. Raymond and his wife Robin E. of Hampton Falls, N.H. and Amy M. Raymond of Seabrook, N.H. He was the uncle of Kayla C. and Cori N. Davis, and Jenna E. Raymond. He is also survived by his aunts Phyllis L. Murphy and Susan J. Butler, many cousins, and countless friends.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday August 2 from 4-7 p.m. Celebration of life and interment to be held later.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to https://bikesnotbombs.org or a charity of your choice.