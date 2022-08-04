Enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and had a love for dogs, especially poodles

WAKEFIELD — Phyllis M. Cassaro, 88, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Boston, August 27,1933 to the late John Joseph and Clara Louise (Sawyer) Patz.

Phyllis grew up in East Boston. She graduated from East Boston High School in 1951 where she met her future husband Michael J. Cassaro. They married in 1955 and spent 42 years together before his death in 1997.

For about 10 years, Phyllis and Michael lived in East Boston, but made Wakefield their permanent residence in 1965.

Phyllis was very proud of her work as a circuit board assembler for a small Wakefield based company. She enjoyed trips to Las Vegas with her husband, playing cards, bowling, and celebrating special occasions with family and friends. She was fond of all dogs but adored poodles especially Pepe, Cuddles, Troubles, and Peanuts.

Phyllis was predeceased by her brothers, George Junior Patz and Edward Martin Patz. She is survived by her dear sister Ruth Williams of Chelsea, dear sister-in-law Gloria Morrison of Swampscott, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis will be honored at a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to MSPCA – Angell – Waltham: 293 2nd Avenue; Waltham , MA 02451. Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.