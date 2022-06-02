A woman of great faith who maintained a positive outlook on life

MELROSE — Ruth F. (Eaton) Bosse, a longtime resident of Melrose and formerly of Lawrence, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Bear Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, at age 97.

Ruth was born in Lawrence, the only child of the late Thomas and Nellie (Turcotte) Eaton. She was raised in South Lawrence, attended Lawrence Public Schools, and graduated from Lawrence High School, Class of 1942. Upon graduation, she began working at Tyer Rubber Co. in Andover where she assisted in manufacturing rubber pontoons and other essentials needed during WWII.

In January 1946, she was married to the late Eugene Bosse, and had a daughter, Sharon. Ruth worked for several manufacturing companies until her retirement in 1988 from LaPlume Printing Co. After residing in Lawrence for much of her life, Ruth moved to Melrose in retirement to be near her daughter and (favorite) son-in-law, Nick.

In her free time, Ruth enjoyed needlepoint, crafting, taking care of her houseplants, and her favorite TV game shows. She cherished time with family dogs, Brando and Bella, who she regularly snuck treats to. A resident of the Steele House for 30 years, she was a member of the tenants association, and enjoyed making connections and friendships with other residents. With Sharon and Nick, she enjoyed travel, including trips to Florida, Bermuda, Canada, and Cape Cod.

Ruth was a woman of great faith who maintained a positive outlook throughout her life. She naturally put everyone else first, greeted everyone with a smile, and remembered all family occasions and birthdays with a heartfelt card. She was thoughtful, considerate, humble and kind. She will be deeply missed, but her perseverance, love of family, and genuine good heart will carry on within her family.

Sharon and Nick extend their deepest appreciation to the staff, especially the CNAs, at Bear Hill Nursing & Rehab. for the incredible love and extraordinary care they provided for Ruth and her family.

Ruth was the wife of the late Eugene Bosse. Devoted and beloved mother of Sharon R. Macone and her husband Nicholas of Melrose. Loving aunt of Kenneth Bosse, Cheri and John Watson, Michael and Pamela Bosse, Daniel and Kathryn Bosse, Cecile and John Spofford, Elaine and Richard Lesniak, Russell and Leisa Capellari, Jean Capellari, and predeceased by nephew Gino Capellari.

Relatives and friends were kindly invited to gather in honor of Ruth’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, June 1 from 9-11 a.m., followed by her Graveside Service at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody at 11:30 a.m. To leave a message of support for the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.