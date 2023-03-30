Loved spending time with her pets and doing CrossFit

PHOENIX, Arizona — Sarah A. (Cullen) Scott of Phoenix, AZ was tragically taken from us on March 20, 2023, at the age of 37. Sarah was born on March 20, 1986, in Boston to Ruth and Daniel Cullen Jr. She graduated from Melrose High School in 2005 and went on to graduate in 2011 from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Boston with a Doctor of Pharmacy. She became licensed in Massachusetts as well as New York and Arizona.

She began her career as an intern at Walgreens Pharmacy for 14 years working her way up as a Pharmacy manager. In 2016 her life took her to Arizona, where she continued her career with Walgreens, then moved on to working at PillPack and later as a lead pharmacist with Amazon Pharmacy.

When Sarah wasn’t working, she loved to spend time walking her dog, Ash, and cuddling with her two cats, Jack and Bentley. Sarah loved working on herself, by going to CrossFit and Jiu Jitsu, riding her motorcycle, and traveling. Sarah was so excited to welcome her baby boy into the world in August.

Her favorite quote to live by was “Life is goin by so fast, U only wanna do what you think is right.”

Sarah is predeceased by her father Daniel. She is survived by her mother Ruth, her brother Dan, his wife Cheri and nephews Drew and Liam as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, at Spinelli’s, 10 Newbury St., (Route 1) Peabody from 1 – 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Sarah Scott’s name to the Melrose Alliance Against Violence, 235 West Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176 or at maav.org. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.