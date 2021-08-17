CUMMINGS PROPERTIES HR manager Tina Freitas, right, hand-delivered the award announcement to Northeast Metro Tech Principal Carla Scuzzarella.

WAKEFIELD — The Northeast Metro Tech has been awarded a $300,000 grant from Cummings Foundation to support the school’s Saturday Program. The grant will be distributed over 10 years, during which time Northeast Metro Tech will receive $30,000 in funding annually for the program.

The Saturday Program is open to students from the district’s sending communities, including Wakefield, who do not attend the career and technical education school. It offers an opportunity to learn more about industries such as automotive technology, business technology, drafting and design, carpentry, cosmetology, culinary arts, design and visual communications, electrical, health assisting, metal fabrication, plumbing, robotics, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning/refrigeration.

“We are so grateful to Cummings Foundation for awarding us this generous grant and for recognizing the value of our program,” said Superintendent David DiBarri. “This funding will allow us to continue offering this program with certainty for the next 10 years, and give more students an opportunity to access career and technical education.”

Divided into three four-week programs, courses through the Saturday Program are free and are led by a Northeast Metro Tech instructor. Participants in the program follow an abridged version of each shop’s curriculum.

Northeast Metro Tech encourages all those interested to apply for the Saturday Program, the next offering of which will begin in early October. Students looking to register for the summer offering or a future program can email their school guidance counselor or Program Director Joseph O’Brien at jobrien@northeastmetrotech.com.

This grant is a part of Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant Program. In total, 140 grant winners were chosen, each receiving a minimum of $100,000. Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant Program primarily supports nonprofits in Massachusetts in Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties.

For more information on Cummings Foundation grants, visit cummingsfoundation.org.