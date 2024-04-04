MALDEN — You’ve probably heard the phrase “Caregivers need care too.” It’s certainly true, but it’s often easier said than done. If you are a family caregiver who could use a little support, Mystic Valley Elder Services can help.

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is a nonprofit that specializes in supporting older adults, people with disabilities and their caregivers. MVES has found that many caregivers aren’t aware of the guidance and services available to them; some think they can’t afford it, while others believe their income is too high to qualify for help. In reality, there are resources to assist all caregivers and families, regardless of their income. You don’t have to do it alone.

The state of Massachusetts awarded MVES a grant to develop new ways to support caregivers. The grant empowered MVES to provide monetary stipends to families that don’t qualify for MassHealth, so that caregivers can take advantage of in-person and online programs that suit their needs.

MVES was also able to create a quarterly Saturday program at The Community Family’s adult day health center. Designed for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia, this program gives caregivers a much-needed break during weekend hours.

Navigating Your Options: These opportunities are only one part of MVES’ Caregiver Support Program. It can be overwhelming to find the right information, care and resources. For over 45 years, MVES has helped families navigate the options and find solutions that work for them. The MVES Caregiver Support Program also offers: A wide variety of MVES services, whether your loved one needs them now or later, including: transportation, Meals on Wheels, in-home services and insurance counseling; In-person and virtual support groups; Workshops, training and educational resources; Referrals and help applying for programs; Memory Café events for families dealing with memory loss; Help for grandparents raising grandkids; and Guest speakers and other special events.

You are eligible for the Caregiver Support program at MVES if you fit any of these descriptions: You care for an adult age 60 or older; You care for someone with dementia (such as Alzheimer’s disease); You are age 55 or older and care for a child under 18 (grandparent or other non-parent relative); and You are age 55 or older and care for an adult with a disability.

For more about the Caregiver Support Program or any of the services offered by MVES, please contact 781-324-7705 ext. 100 or visit mves.org.