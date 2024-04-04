THE MELROSE High boy’s lacrosse team started off their season all business, and are 2-0 with two impressive wins over Beverly and Belmont, 7-6 & 12-11 respectively. Over the Belmont Marauders, Melrose saw junior Nick Hitchman (pictured) with the game winner for 4 goals total. Also finding the net were Colin Fahey, Quinn Haggerty, Quinn Fogarty, Luke Dimilla and freshman Finn Alpers and Milo Mujalli who scored their first varsity goals. Melrose travels to perennial rival Reading on Thursday (post deadline) before hosting Winchester on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Let the games begin! (file photo)