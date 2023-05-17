LYNNFIELD HIGH SCHOOL sophomore Olivia Sieve was honored as a “Hero Among Us” during Round 1, Game 5 of the Boston Celtics playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks last month. Olivia was honored for advocating for cancer patients in honor of her mother, Sharla. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield High School sophomore Olivia Sieve is a “Hero Among Us.”

The Boston Celtics and the Massachusetts State Lottery recently presented 15-year-old Olivia with the “Hero Among Us” Award during Game 5 of the Celtics’ first round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics and the Lottery presented Olivia with the award after she raised $120,140 to bring a new clinical program to Massachusetts General Hospital that will make hepatic arterial infusions available for colon cancer patients.

Olivia launched the fundraiser in honor of her mother and hero, Sharla, who passed away from stage 4 metastatic colorectal cancer last December.

“It was an incredible experience being in front of everyone and being recognized,” said Olivia. “It really made me realize what I’m doing is helping so many people.”

Olivia launched the fundraiser because Sharla was forced to travel to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to receive liver chemotherapy pumps, which is used to treat colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver. The treatment was not available in New England hospitals when Sharla was going through treatment.

“I want this type of care to be available close to home so many more people can have access to this type of treatment without needing to drive long distances,” said Olivia in an interview with the Villager in November 2022. “This program will be led by Motaz Qadan, MD, PhD, a hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgical oncologist in partnership with Elizabeth Walsh, MD, in medical oncology. Dr. Qadan was recruited from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in part, to establish a hepatic arterial infusion pump program. In a published study, treatment with the pump allowed 47 percent of patients with unresectable cancer to become surgery eligible, enhancing their chance of a cure.”

The community rallied around Olivia’s “Sharla Strong” fundraiser to show their support for the Sieve family.

“Everyone being there for my mom was just an incredible thing to see,” said Olivia. “It really showed my siblings and I how many people loved and cared about my mom. We are so deeply appreciative to everyone who supported us and my mom, and who continues to support us.”

The Schena family nominated Olivia for the “Heroes Among Us” Award. The Sieve and Schena families are very close.

“Olivia is the epitome of the ‘Heroes Among Us,’” said Dr. Tony Schena, who is the head physician for the Celtics.

“The award is given to ‘an individual(s)…who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to a community.’ Through her hard work and determination, Olivia raised more money than most thought possible. Not only did she honor her mother’s journey in her battle against cancer, but she made it possible for countless others to carry on a similar fight close to home and their support teams. Her achievements are beyond exceptional and the effect will be everlasting.”

Olivia thanked the Schena family for nominating her for the prestigious award.

“I am so extremely grateful to them for nominating me so I could have this opportunity at the Celtics game,” said Olivia. “It was a surprise being nominated. I had no idea.”

Olivia attended the Celtics game with her older brother Alex and older sister Maddie.

“It was definitely nerve-racking while waiting to go onto the court, but when I stepped on it, it just all went away and I was just in the moment,” said Olivia.

Recreation Director Julie Mallett attended the Celtics game with her daughter Kiera and Dr. Schena’s daughter, Kasey. The Mallett and Sieve families are close friends.

“I was incredibly grateful to be able to attend the game with my daughter Kiera and good friend Kasey Schena,” said Mallett. “When Olivia was announced, I was filled with so much emotion. Sharla was definitely with her as she smiled and waved to the crowd. She is amazing just like her mom.”

The Board Celtics established the “Heroes Among Us” Award program in 1997.

“The award is presented at every Celtics home game and pays tribute to the heroic achievements of these outstanding citizens,” stated Celtics Communications Coordinator Caroline Weber in a press release.

Olivia and her four siblings miss their mom deeply.

“Things have been really tough without my mom,” said Olivia. “She was an amazing person and not having her here is one of the greatest pains. For me personally, my friends have been an incredible support system and I know my siblings can also relate to that.”