By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Smoke and a burning odor resulted in MarketStreet Lynnfield being closed for several hours yesterday.

Lynnfield Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Glenn Davis stated in a Facebook post that the Fire Department received an alarm for a carbon monoxide detector activation at 300 Market St. at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4. He noted that the carbon monoxide detector was activated following a “brief power outage in South Lynnfield.”

“Crews arrived on scene and began to investigate the building in question and also the surrounding businesses,” Davis wrote. “When the crew entered Building 500, IT’SUGAR, they encountered a heavy smoke condition and an odor of burning in the building.”

Davis said a box alarm was struck at 9:24 a.m.

“This sent all Lynnfield Fire companies to the scene,” Davis wrote. “I determined that the power outage had caused the complex to lose partial power to several of the businesses. The decision was made to evacuate all businesses and shut down the power to the entire complex.”

Davis said Peabody Municipal Light Plant representatives went to IT’SUGAR and “determined the cause to be animal contact” from a large black crow.

“The Lynnfield Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the North Reading Fire Department and the Wakefield Fire Department,” Davis wrote. “The Peabody Fire Department and the Middleton Fire Department provided station coverage. Rehab Five provided on scene support at the command post at MarketStreet for the duration of the incident.”

Davis said PMLP representatives “made the needed repair and restored power to the entire complex” at 1:13 p.m.”

“All of the businesses were allowed to reopen for business,” Davis wrote.

The Wakefield Fire Department was initially called to cover Lynnfield’s South Station but ended up responding MarketStreet, the outdoor lifestyle center up the hill from the Sheraton Four Points hotel on Audubon Road. The Wakefield crew assisted at the scene from about 9:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.