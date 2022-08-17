Dedicated family man was active at OLA

PEABODY — Richard “Dick” Gelotti, 88, of Peabody, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy (Buck) Gelotti. He was the devoted father of Cheryl Carroll and her husband, John, of Sarasota, Florida; Sharon Leuzzi and her husband, Paul, of Andover; Rick Gelotti and his wife Carole of Nashua, New Hampshire; Deborah Osgood of Amesbury; and Linda Rousseau of Haverhill. Dick was the dear brother of Shirley Brown; and the late Ruth Melanson and Bernard Gigliotti. He was the adored grandfather of Jay, Adam, Michael, Gabrielle, Tyler, Joshua and Joseph as well as great-grandfather of Lyla. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive him.

Dick had a strong faith, love for his family, church and community. He was a member of the Lynnfield Knights of Columbus, and was a huge sports fan who enjoyed both watching and participating. As an active and lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lynnfield, he contributed as a Eucharistic Minister and visited with patients at area hospitals. He assisted with masses and funerals, and volunteered selflessly wherever and whenever as need.

As a proud Dad, he shared in many family celebrations and was very proud of his children. Dick also valued relationships with fellow high school classmates, and served many years as the chair of the reunion committee and kept everyone informed and connected. Dick was an accomplished athlete who earned many awards in bowling, tennis and golf. He was a member of The Overlook Golf Club in Hollis, New Hampshire, and cherished playing golf with his son (the Rick and Dick team) for the past 24 years, as well as other family members and friends. Fittingly, his golfing days ended with this father-son team in first place.

Dick’s kind and generous spirit resulted in many close friendships over the years. Family and friends will honor Dick’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 10 Chestnut Street, Peabody, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church, Chestnut Street, Lynnfield, on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m. Attendees should meet directly at the church. Services will conclude with Dick being laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Ave Maria Parish in Lynnfield.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.ruggieromh.com.