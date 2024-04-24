By ANNMARIE GALLIVAN

Market Manager

With the 15th season of the Wakefield Farmers Market kicking off on Saturday, June 15, it’s time to get excited about the fresh produce and the incredible farmers who bring them to life. This year, we have an outstanding lineup of farmers and produce vendors that promise to fill your baskets with fresh, local and sustainable goods. Let’s take a closer look at who you’ll meet and what you can expect to find at the market this season.

Farmer Dave’s, Every Week

Farmer Dave’s is a well-known diversified farm located north of Boston, committed to growing vegetables and fruit in an environmentally responsible manner. With a focus on sustainability and community health, Farmer Dave’s offers a diverse range of produce, from crisp greens to juicy berries. Visit them every week to fill your table with the freshest fruits and vegetables.

Flats Mentor Farm featuring Nalee’s Farm, Select Dates

Flats Mentor Farm is a unique community of immigrant and refugee farmers who bring their cultural expertise in growing a range of delicious Asian greens. Featuring Nalee’s Farm, this farmer provides everything from baby bok choy to water spinach and pea tendrils. Keep in mind that Flats Mentor Farm is a cash-only vendor with fantastic prices. Catch them on select dates from late June to October: 6/29, 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, 7/27, 8/3, 8/10, 8/17, 8/24, 8/31, 9/7, 9/14, 9/21, 9/28, 10/5, 10/12, 10/19 and 10/26.

NEW! F-Word Farm, Select Dates

Making its debut this season, F-Word Farm brings a variety of small-batch craft probiotic vinegar and some specialty produce to the market. Discover unique flavors and bring a creative touch to your cooking. Visit them on scheduled dates throughout the season: 6/15, 6/29, 7/13, 8/10, 8/24, 9/7, 10/5 and 10/19.

NEW! Giant Gorilla Greens, Select Dates

Giant Gorilla Greens specializes in indoor, vertical farming, producing a fantastic assortment of microgreens and herbs. These tiny yet flavorful greens are perfect for salads, sandwiches and garnishes. Stop by on their scheduled dates to elevate your meals with a burst of freshness: 6/15, 6/29, 7/13, 7/27, 8/10, 8/24, 9/7, 9/21, 10/5 and 10/19.

NEW! Hippie Harvest Microgreens, Select Dates

Continuing with the microgreen theme, Hippie Harvest Microgreens offers a selection of 3-4 varieties, including broccoli, radish, sunflower and kohlrabi. They follow organic principles, ensuring high-quality and sustainable products. Catch them at the market on various dates from June to October: 6/22, 7/6, 7/20, 8/3, 8/17, 8/31, 9/14, 9/28, 10/12 and 10/26.

Kelly’s Farm, Every Week

A staple for over 79 years, Kelly’s Farm brings a wide range of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to the market. Their longstanding commitment to quality makes them a must-visit vendor each week.

NEW! Moonlight Farm, Every Week

If you’re looking for pesticide-free produce, Moonlight Farm is your go-to vendor. This newcomer to the market brings vegetables that are free from pesticides, herbicides and fungicides.

NEW! NH Mushroom Co., Every Week

For mushroom lovers, NH Mushroom Co offers a delightful assortment of fresh cultivated and foraged mushrooms, along with mushroom tinctures, coffee, dried mushroom powder, soup mixes and even mushroom apparel. Explore the versatile world of mushrooms with this unique vendor.

With this exciting lineup of farmers and small batch specialty farmers, the upcoming Wakefield Farmers Market season promises to be one filled with flavor, sustainability and lots of community spirit. Make sure to mark your calendar and join us for a season of fresh discoveries and culinary delights. We kick our 15th year off on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hall Park, 468 North Ave., Wakefield. We can’t wait to see you at the market!