BURLINGTON — After a tough loss to Melrose during the winter season, Wakefield’s outdoor boys’ track and field team was able to get a convincing win on April 17 with a score of 94-42. The Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.

In the 400 meter hurdles, Brody Wyatt placed 1st in 60.75. Aidan Martin was 2nd in 65.76.

In the mile, Oliver Polster ran a brilliant race to defeat Melrose’s top distance runner and dropping 7 seconds off his previous best, finishing in 4:28.91. Liam Taggart was 3rd in a time of 4:37.56.

Joe Patt ran a personal best in the 110 meter hurdles to win in a time of 16.17.

In the 100 meters, Ethan Gori won with a time of 11.64 and Adam Levy was 3rd with a time of 12.24.

In the 400 meters, Wyatt was 2nd in a personal best of 53.50. Isaac Melo was 3rd in a personal best of 54.96.

In the Shot Put, Frankie Sullivan placed 1st in 39’10.25. Tym Brown was 2nd in a personal best of 38’1”.

In the Javelin, Patt was 1st with a throw of 150’11 and Levy was 2nd with a throw of 116’7.

In the Discus, Brown was 1st with a throw of 97’04 and Sullivan was 3rd with a throw of 92’09.

In the High Jump, JaMauri Belmer was 2nd with a jump of 5’8.

In the Long Jump, Patt was 1st with a personal best of 20’5.75 and Belmer was 2nd with a jump of 20’3.5.

In the Triple Jump, Belmer was 2nd with a personal jump of 42’9.

In the 800 meters, Ethan Mezikofsky, William Mezikofsky and Brendan Campea swept the event with a 1,2,3 finish. Ethan ran a personal best of 2:01.17. William ran 2:02.97. Campea ran a personal best of 2:04.71.

In the 200 meters, Gori won with a time of 23.34 and Jackson Conley was 3rd with a time of 25.73.

In the 2 mile, Andrew Nett ran a personal best of 10:09.28 for 2nd place. Brandon Nett ran a good early season time of 10:25.16 placing 3rd.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Ethan Mezikofsky, Mhamed Boukataya, Polster and William Mezikofsky placed 1st in 3:38.95.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Wyatt, Levy, Melo and Gori won in a time of 46.75.

Wakefield will travel to Wilmington High today at 4:15 p.m. to take on the Wildcats.