Enjoyed baking, playing golf and traveling

WAKEFIELD — Barbara F. (Ryan) Roberto, age 96, a longtime Wakefield resident passed away on Tuesday, April 9.

Born on February 18, 1928, Barbara was the cherished daughter of Gertrude and Cecil Ryan and the loving sister of Cecil “Sonny” Ryan. She shared a lifetime of love with her high school sweetheart and husband, George “Tim” Roberto, with whom she enjoyed 76 wonderful years filled with adventures traveling, playing golf and dividing time between winters in Florida and summers in Gloucester. Their connection was so profound that they often joked about being destined for each other from birth as they were born in the same hospital just two days apart.

Barbara found great joy in baking and cooking, especially when surrounded by her beloved family gathered around the table. Delicious treats constantly adorned her kitchen counter for all to savor. Her favorite pastimes included dancing, indulging in chocolate and Almond Joys, cherishing moments with babies and young children, listening to Frank Sinatra’s music and enjoying ice cream. Known for her compassionate nature, Barbara always stood up for the underprivileged and those less fortunate.

Her deepest affections were reserved for her children: Donna Treanor (Paul); Cynthia Goudie (Ian); Susan Sciascia; Tim Roberto (Franny Benedetto); and Lisa Nash; as well as her grandchildren: Todd and Paul Treanor; Jeremy and Timmy Sciascia; Jocelyn Desimone; Tim Robert Jr.; and Hunter and Travis Nash. Barbara took immense pleasure in doting on her ten great grandchildren and treasured the unwavering companionship of her cousin Marcia throughout her life.

Mom will be with you soon, Dad, Mammy, Uncle Sonny and Arthur!

As per Barbara’s wishes, services will be held privately with arrangements entrusted to the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield. In lieu of floral tributes, those inclined may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 to honor Barbara’s compassionate spirit towards those in need. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.