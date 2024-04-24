WAKEFIELD — In a rebuke of the ever more progressive wing of the Democratic Town Committee, former Selectman John F. Carney squeaked out a victory in yesterday’s Town Election, finishing second in the three-way contest for two open seats on the Town Council.

On a bright, sunny day, just 11 percent of the town’s 20,012 registered voters filled out ballots at the Galvin Middle School gym.

Carney, who last served on the town’s executive board in 2010, received 1,170 votes. The top vote getter in the Town Council race was Finance Committeeman Douglas S. Butler. Allyson G. Houghton finished a close third, with 1,146 votes.

In one of his cornerstone stands during the campaign, Carney — a Vietnam veteran — lashed out at the Town Council’s controversial flag policy, especially as it pertains to what can fly on the property of Americal Civic Center, an old National Guard armory and the place where generations of Wakefieldians signed up to go off to war. Carney said Butler and Houghton had “succumbed to the Democratic Town Committee’s progressive platform” and supported the Council’s policy on flags.

Doug Butler was only half-joking when he reflected on the reason for his first-place finish.

“I probably was most people’s second choice,” Butler quipped when he appeared on the set of last night’s post-election show on WCAT.

As to what he will bring to the board, the 13-year Finance Committee member said, “I’m good at interviewing and minding the fiscal store.”

Butler is not anticipating a lot of conflict on the newly constituted Town Council.

“All three candidates and all seven Town Councilors in general want what’s good for the town,” Butler said, “and we have a lot of the same ideas and concerns.”

Carney agreed that the new board should be able to work together.

“I want to congratulate Doug Butler for a sincere and clean campaign and look forward to working with Doug and the remaining councilors,” Carney said. “Two new councilors in and of itself is a big change. Councilor elect Doug Butler and Councilor Ed Dombroski have already reached out to me, and I met with fellow veteran Councilor Robert Vincent and Councilor Mike McLane prior to the election, and again, I look forward to reaching some common ground with all.”

In another contested race, incumbent Library Trustees Aimee Lominac and Scott Staiti were reelected, and Daniel C. Calore won the third open seat, besting Anthony DeSignore by 162 votes.

In a two-person contest for one open five-year seat on the Wakefield Housing Authority board, Karen H. DeJoie beat Catherine A. Fleurant, 833-714.

There was no official candidate for an open seat on the Board of Health in yesterday’s annual election. This morning, Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran declared Walden Road’s Marcy McCauley the newest Board of Health member; McCauley received 43 write-in votes.

“This morning I received the confirmation that I have been elected to the open position on the Board of Health,” McCauley said. “Thank you for this opportunity and your confidence that I will do my best to represent all fairly and with integrity.”

The top vote-getter in yesterday’s Town Election was Melissa Ann-Hart Quinn, who along with incumbent Stephen T. Ingalls ran unopposed for one of two open seats on the School Committee.

Ingalls shared his reasons for running again.

“I like being part of the conversation and bringing a thoughtfulness to the process,” he said. “I like that I’m part of that group of voices. I’m sort of eager to do it again.”

Ingalls said that upcoming issues facing the School Committee include school start times, union contracts, the new high school building and the budget. He said that he also wanted to see the School Committee address how to better meet the needs of high-achieving students.

Ingalls also addressed the recent staff unrest around the high school principal. He attributed much of the discontent to a “resistance to change.”

“I think there needs to be sort of better collaboration and communication,” Ingalls said.

New School Committee member Melissa Quinn said that she was “disappointed when Amy Leeman decided not to run and I thought I could do a good job.”

Quinn said that it is important to maintain school staffing levels and make sure that teachers and paraprofessionals are paid what they deserve. To that point, she said that she couldn’t imagine where any cuts in the school budget could come from.

Quinn said that she has a passion for math and science education and was “excited to delve into that.”

View results (PDF)* town-election-unofficial-2024-04-23

*Please note these results are now official.