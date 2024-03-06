US Army veteran

NORTH PORT, FL — Charles “Chuck” Joseph Munroe, 87, of North Port, FL formerly of Lynnfield and Southborough, passed away peacefully on February 22 surrounded by his children.

Born in Lynn on April 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Angus and Adeline (Murphy) Munroe. Mr. Munroe attended Wakefield High School and served in the United States Army as a member of the Corps of Engineers stationed in Germany. Mr. Munroe was a long-time employee of B. Perini and Sons Inc., later called Perini Corporation. He was an avid camper and enjoyed playing cribbage.

He was pre-deceased by his brother Arthur “Roddy” Munroe and his wife of 58 years Ronetta “Ronnie” (Foglietta) Munroe. He is survived by his five children: Deb Belanger and husband

Dan of Shrewsbury; Scott Munroe and wife Nomi of Marlborough; Paul Munroe of Bourne;

Gayle Tropeano and husband Benjamin of Lynn; and Marc Munroe and wife Mechelle of Framingham. Mr. Munroe is also survived by his sister Dorothy “Dottie” Gage and sister-in-law Dennise (Diggins) Munroe. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Chuck will be remembered for his sense of humor, numerous stories and love of family. A memorial service and celebration of life will take place in the spring for his family in New England. Interment at Sarasota National Cemetery will follow later in the year. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to The Tidewell Foundation in Memory of Charles Munroe at Tidewellfoundation.org.