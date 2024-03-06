US Marine Corps veteran

EADING — John F. (“Jack”) McManus, age 89, of Reading, formerly a longtime resident of Wakefield, died Monday, March 4 after a period of failing health.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 24, 1935 he was the son of the late V. Paul and Dorothea Frances (Devenport) McManus. Jack was raised and educated in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Brooklyn Prep, where he played varsity basketball. He went on to further his education at The College of the Holy Cross, receiving a bachelor’s degree in physics. He was a member of the Naval ROTC program while at Holy Cross and upon graduating was commissioned into the United States Marine Corps.

He proudly served his country as a Marine for three years. Upon concluding his military time, he went to work as an electronics engineer before taking on a position at The John Birch Society, where he would spend the remainder of his working years. Jack wore many hats at the John Birch Society from 1966 to the present day. He considered himself a teacher and was a prolific writer and speaker for the Birch Society, though his most recent titles were President from 1991-2015 and President Emeritus from 2015 on. He was an avid Boston sports fan and dabbled in golf. Throughout his life he loved to swim in the ocean and especially relished such opportunity in his later years. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, books and history, as well as spending time with his children and grandchildren by the pool.

He was the beloved husband of the late Mary O’Reilly McManus, with whom he shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. John is survived by his devoted and loving son Paul McManus and his wife Margaret of Holden; loving and devoted daughters Margaret (Peggy) Strauss and her husband Glenn of Wakefield and Mary Anne Power and her husband Jeffrey from Wakefield. Also son John and his wife Linda of Wakefield. He was the brother of Mary Jane Strackbein and her husband William of Vienna, VA and the late Thomas E. and Paul D. McManus; and the loving grandfather to seven grandchildren.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Adelaide Parish, 708 Lowell St., Peabody on Monday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, March 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online guestbook or directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.