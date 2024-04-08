Gifted musician who enjoyed photography and learning local history

WAKEFIELD — Edmund A. “Ted” Croce, age 71 of Wakefield, died suddenly on Thursday, March 28. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Geljookian) Croce. He was the loving father of Rebecca Damiani and her husband Paul of Walpole. He was the adoring Poppie to his grandson Dominick. He was the brother-in-law of John Geljookian and his wife Nancy and uncle of Michael Geljookian and his wife Megan of Alton Bay, NH. He was pre-deceased by his sister Paula. Born in Brockton on March 26, 1953 he was the son of the late Edmund and Philomena (Voci) Croce.

Ted was a loving, caring man who adored his family. Growing up in Brockton, Ted was a gifted musician who shared his talents with all who crossed his path. His friends and family from the early years will always remember Ted onstage, playing guitar, flute, saxophone and singing with his bandmates. After attending Berklee College of music in the early 70s, Ted spent time touring and performing. In 1972, Ted met his soulmate and love of his life, Nancy. They married in 1977 remained inseparable, enjoying 47 years of marriage and were blessed to have their beautiful daughter Rebecca who was a source of great pride as she shared his love and gift of music. Ted treasured his grandson Dominick, who adored spending time laughing and listening to music with his Poppie.

Ted had a network of friends and family whom he loved deeply. He had a wonderful sense of humor which we all remember fondly. Ted was a giving soul. During his time in Wakefield, he was highly active in the Wakefield Public Schools parent organizations including the Wakefield Educational Foundation and the Wakefield Music Boosters. He volunteered his time without hesitation and worked tirelessly to provide the community with enriching educational experiences. During this time, Ted always found time for his hobbies which included photography, gardening and learning about local history.

Ted gave 34 years to Alpha Industries/Skyworks Incorporated where he served as Traffic Supervisor in Supply Chain before retiring in 2016. Ted made lasting friendships from his job where he and Nancy were able to work together for over 25 years.

Ted was a fighter. He bravely lived with Multiple Sclerosis for 25 years and continued to have his positive outlook, gentle manner and kind soul as was evident by the outpouring of love and sympathy from friends and family over the course of his lifetime.

Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, April 6 from 9 to 11 a.m.