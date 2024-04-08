Avid gardener and phenomenal cook

WAKEFIELD — Michelina R. “Lena” McCarthy, a cherished wife, mother, sister and teacher, passed away on April 2 at the age of 98 at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Lynnfield in the presence of her loving daughter Maureen. Lena was a devoted wife to her late husband William (Bill) J. McCarthy for 63 years and a beloved resident of Wakefield and Long Beach, Rockport.

Born in Malden on August 28, 1925, Lena was the daughter of Italo and Clementina Lucci. She leaves behind her loving daughter Maureen; was a sister to Mary Conrad of Methuen; Eleanora “Honey” Donegan of Hingham; the late Lucy Rich; and Anthony Lucci of North Andover. Lena was also a caring aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Growing up on a farm in North Reading, Lena graduated from Reading Memorial High School and furthered her education at Framingham State Teachers College with a focus on Home Economics. Her passion for teaching led her to a 40 year career as a Home Economics teacher at Atwell School and later as the head of the Home Economics Department at Galvin Middle School.

Beyond her teaching career, Lena had a green thumb and took great delight in caring for her beautiful flowers and vegetables. Her gardens were always filled with vibrant blooms that brought joy not only to her heart but also to those around her. Lena’s hobbies spanned from gardening to stenciling, decoupage, crafts using natural items, painting, crocheting, sewing and cooking, where she truly shined.

Lena will be remembered as a wonderful friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her kindness, skills and warm heart touched many lives and her presence will be deeply missed. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Sunrise Senior Living Center and All Care Hospice for their compassionate care during Lena’s time there.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11 at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, April 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery Wakefield. In honoring Lena’s life and legacy, let us cherish the memories she created and the love she shared with all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 08901 or to the All-Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. For obituary, guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.