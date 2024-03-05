US Coast Guard veteran

KENNEBUNK, ME — Herbert James Francis J “JR” Furness, 92, of Winchester, passed away on February 6 in Kennebunk, ME. He was born on May 11, 1931. Herbert was known for his kind and giving nature, always wearing a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He had a happy disposition that endeared him to all who knew him.

Herbert is survived by his loving wife, Lillian Norma Furness and their children, Richard Furness and daughter-in-law Jean Furness. He was also a proud grandfather to Heather (Furness) Price; Matthew Furness and his wife Kathleen Hennessy Furness; and Paul Furness. Herbert was blessed with a great-grandchild, Lilli-Ann. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Furness and grandson, Richard Furness, as well as his parents, Herbert and Ida Beatrice Furness and his brothers, Paul Furness and Richard Furness.

Herbert attended Wakefield High School and furthered his education at Bently Business School. After completing his education, he served in the United States Coast Guard from 1950 to 1953. Professionally, Herbert worked as an auditor at Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company, where he made significant contributions throughout his career. Herbert was a member of the 1st Parish Congregational in Wakefield where he found solace and community. In his free time, Herbert had a deep passion for music. He was a talented piano and trumpet player, having been a part of various Big Band musical groups.

At this time, no memorial service is planned, but a private graveside service will be held in the spring in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Herbert’s memory. The McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.