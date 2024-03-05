Loved gardening, traveling and Elvis Presley

WAKEFIELD — Rene Thomson lived an adventurous and fulfilling life; she maintained vigor and a razor-sharp wit even through the long-term effects of a stroke in 2008 and the Alzheimer’s Disease against which she fought bravely until she found peace and entered God’s Kingdom on February 29 at the age of 86. Born in 1937 in Jamaica, West Indies, Rene emigrated with her family to the United States in 1969. She lived in Rochester, NY for seven years, raising her three daughters and working in advertising and moved to Boston in 1979 where she worked at Inc. Magazine for over thirty years.

Rene is survived by her husband, Joseph Fuchs; her three daughters and their husbands, Donna and William vanBlarcom of Niantic, CT; Judith and Richard McGinnis of Wakefield; and Eleanor and Jack Soucy of Safety Harbor, FL; her three stepsons, Steven, Kevin and Todd Fuchs; as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Rene was full of passion and spirit and left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was well-known for her love of gardening, having spent several years volunteering at the flower shop at Mass General Hospital and created a beautiful, sprawling floral landscape for her neighbors in Chelsea. She loved to travel around the world, provided love and snuggles to many adopted cats through the years, was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and enjoyed seeking “big wins” at casinos in CT, NJ and Nevada.

Her family will celebrate her life and legacy every day, honoring all the ways in which Rene was an incredibly strong woman, a best friend and an unforgettable individual. She placed her stamp and style on everything and everyone she met; she will be missed for her contagious laughter and her natural grace and charm. Rene was the definition of the greatness she set by example.

The family is very grateful for the care Rene received over the last two years at Cohen Florence Levine in Chelsea and the Medford Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and sends a very special blessing to Ria who has been a loving caregiver to Rene over the last three years.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, March 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rene’s name can be made The Alzheimer’s Association at alzfdn.org or to Cohen Florence Levine Estates, 201 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.