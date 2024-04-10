Enjoyed cooking

WAKEFIELD — Josephine (Dolly) Giuliano, 93, daughter of a Gloucester fisherman entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 7 at her home.

Born July 4, 1930, she was the daughter of Orazio and Concetta Gandolfi. She was proud of her parent’s journey, her family and loved to share her cooking with family and friends.

Dolly was the wife of the late Sebastion Giuliano. Together they managed Crystal Food Shoppe for many years, bringing quality Italian cuisine and products to their customers. Dolly is survived by her children: Janice Yelland, her husband Ken of West Falmouth; Wayne Giuliano, his partner Michael Curran of Stoneham; and Dean Giuliano, his wife Robin of Randolph. She was a loving grandmother to Katlyn Giuliano; Lorianne Giuliano, her fiancé Corey Etris; and great grandmother to Sawyer Etris. Beloved Aunt to Janis Passanisi, her daughter Liza; Mark Giuliano, his wife Karelia of Revere and their children Marcos and Doloria; and Paul Giuliano of Revere. She also leaves a sister Camille Ryan of Lynn.

The family wishes to thank Dolly’s many neighbors and friends, Tufts Medicine Care at Home, and her long-time primary care Dr. Lena Feldman.

Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.