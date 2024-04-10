Loved football and spending time at Ossipee Lake

WAKEFIELD — Joshua G. Newman, age 42, a lifelong Wakefield resident, died on Saturday, April 6.

He was born in Stoneham on August 2, 1981 and was the beloved son of Christopher and Deborah (Cheever) Newman of Wakefield.

Joshua was a graduate of Wakefield High School, class of 2000. He loved football and was always proud of being a member of the 1999 Superbowl Champs. His favorite times were spent at Ossipee Lake with family. He worked at LAR for several years as an appliance repair technician before working as a landscaper in the North Andover and Wakefield area.

In addition to his parents, Joshua is survived by his two sons Tyler and Chance Newman of Wakefield; his sister Elizabeth Newman of Sandwich; his brother Timothy of Wakefield; and his brother Benjamin, partner Katie and nephews Owen and Theo of Burlington. He also leaves behind many cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, April 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral service will be celebrated in the Lynnfield Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Private burial at a later time. For online guestbook or directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.