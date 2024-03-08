Enjoyed the outdoors, movies and concerts

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL — Michael Hourihan, 56, of Wesley Chapel, FL was suddenly called to his seat in eternity with his Lord and Savior on February 25.

Michael was a Wakefieldian, born and bred. He graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School, class of 1986. Educated at Middlesex Community College and Northeastern University. His great sense of humor connected him to many long-lasting friendships. His appreciation of nature and the outdoors developed into many camping trips through the years with family and friends to the North Conway, NH area, which held a special place in his heart. Going to the movies, attending concerts with his children and preparing his perfected cuisines of chicken marsala and boiled dinners were just a few of his favorite pastimes.

Michael’s pride and joys were his six children: Lindsay, Tyler, Jacob, Isabella, Joshua and Caleb. He leaves his parents Tom and Linda Hourihan; his sister Kelly (Hourihan) Porterfield (Dave); preceded in death by his brother Timothy and Aunt Nancy Canty. Michael also leaves his grandson Rocco; his nephews Sean Porterfield (Kristina) and Cody and Caden Hourihan; his niece Danielle; great-niece Lydia; great-nephew Ben; and Aunt Peggy.

A service will be held Saturday, March 9 at Bridgeway Church, Wesley Chapel, FL at 3 pm. There will be a Celebration of Life in MA in July, with a date and time to be announced.