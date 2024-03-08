Enjoyed nights around the campfire and loved dogs

WAKEFIELD — Gail Haggerty, age 87 of Wakefield, died on Tuesday, March 5 at the Benchmark Senior Living at Woburn. She was born in Beverly on July 13, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Ruth Caswell.

Gail was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her entire family, especially at family gatherings. You would find her and my dad at their camp every weekend enjoying the fresh air and sitting around the campfire at night. One of her favorite things to do was having her kids and grandkids up to the camp. She was an avid New England Patriots fan as well as a football enthusiast. If there was a game on, she would be watching it. She loved dogs and they have always been a part of her life. She was an extremely strong woman who went through a lot in her life but always had a smile on her face.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Haggerty. She was the loving mother of Alice Flanders and her husband Mark of Conway, SC; Laurie Heeney and her husband Michael of Milford, NH; Kevin Haggerty and his wife Laura of Wakefield; Kelly Haggerty of Wakefield; and Jack Haggerty of Stoneham. Gail was the grandmother of Kevin Shumacher and his wife Kristen; William Schumacher; Brian Schumacher; Sean Heeney; Ryan Heeney; Morgan Haggerty; Shane Haggerty; Jake Haggerty; Ava Haggerty; and Abigail Haggerty. She is also survived by her nine great grandchildren.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, March 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.