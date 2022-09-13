Dedicated her life to serving others, social justice advocate

WAKEFIELD — Alice Elizabeth (A.E.) Cerino, 75, of Wakefield and formerly of Saugus, died on Friday, August 19, 2022, from complications resulting from an injury.

She passed peacefully at the Kaplan Family Hospice House. Born on January 8, 1947, she was the daughter of late Salvatore and Alice (Conroy) Cerino. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Evangelista.

After graduating from Saugus High School in 1965, she attended Parsons College and earned a bachelor of arts, cum laude, in History and Social Science. A diligent student, she received a master of education from Boston State College. A.E. pursued continuous education throughout her adult life, completing coursework at Episcopal Divinity School, Harvard University and Boston College.

A.E. was a licensed clinical social worker at New England Memorial Hospital, where she had the distinction of being the first recipient of the Dr. Herbert Siegert Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health Services for designing their hospice program.

Her passion for patient care led her on a path for social equality, environment awareness and those in need. A resident of Wakefield for 50 years, she was a member of Saint Joseph Parish, and enjoyed serving on community committees. A dedicated active member of the Paulist Center Worship Community in Boston since 1981, she was an advocate for social justice for her entire life. A.E. served as the Massachusetts coordinator for the SHARE Sister Parish Program, and traveled numerous times to El Salvador to help build a relationship with the parish of San Roque in San Salvador.

A.E. dedicated her life to serving others. Her sister Marilyn Cincotta survives her. Her nieces Deborah See and Jean McCauley also survive A.E. Her nephews Richard Evangelista, Paul Cincotta, and many great nieces and nephews also survive A.E.

A service will be held at Saint Joseph Parish, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SHARE El Salvador, 2425 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.