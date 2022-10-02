THE FEATURED PIONEERS are the five who represented LHS at the Cape Ann League Sportsmanship Summit held on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Newburyport Senior Center. Pictured with athletic director Mia Muzio are Madeline Mastrangelo, Joey Cucciniello, Alexa Petruccelli, Taylor Valiton and Arthur Chiaradonna. (LHS Athletics Photo)
Related Posts
Ready for kindergarten
October 2, 2022
Front Page: September 28, 2022
September 28, 2022
Sport Page: September 28, 2022
September 28, 2022
Boys’ soccer fall to Clippers tie Clippers
September 28, 2022